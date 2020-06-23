California college professor on leave after asking student to ‘Anglicize’ name

On the second day of sophistication, Laney College arithmetic professor Matthew Hubbard requested Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen to “Anglicize” her name as a result of “Phuc Bui sounds like an insult in English,” Hubbard instructed Nguyen in an e mail obtained by CNN.

Nguyen instructed CNN she was shocked and felt disrespected upon receiving the e-mail.

Nguyen stated the professor had by no means seen her earlier than or requested her how to pronounce her name.

Nguyen replied again to Hubbard’s e mail and instructed him his request feels “discriminatory” and warned him she would file a Title IX grievance if he didn’t refer to her by her delivery name. He responded by saying her name in English seems like “F*** Boy.”

Hubbard added, “If I lived in Vietnam and my name in your language sounded like Eat a D***, I would change it to avoid embarrassment.” He additionally repeated his request within the reply. Laney College President Tammeil Gilkerson stated in a press release on Thursday that the college was conscious of the incident. “We are aware of the allegations of racist and xenophobic messages from a faculty member at our college with a student about the pronunciation of their name,” Laney College stated. “We take these allegations seriously and immediately placed the faculty member on administrative leave pending an investigation.” Hubbard declined CNN’s request to provide any extra feedback on the incident aside from what he instructed The New York Times “The first email was a mistake, and I made it thinking about another student willing to Anglicize,” Hubbard instructed The Times. “But it’s a big difference with someone doing it voluntarily and asking someone to do it. The second email is very offensive, and if I had waited eight hours, I would’ve written something very different.” Nguyen, who’s a freshman on the neighborhood college, stated she felt empowered not to change her name at his insistence. “I decided to fully embrace it and let everyone know that they should be proud of their name,” Nguyen stated. Through this incident, Nguyen stated she was ready to increase consciousness of what is taking place and has helped others be prouder of their tradition and id. Nguyen stated she continues to be ready for a honest {and professional} apology from Hubbard. Nguyen’s sister, Quynh, stated Hubbard gave her a two-sentence apology that she felt was not skilled or honest. “He wasn’t being accountable for his actions,” stated Quynh Nguyen, who defined that her entire household is affected by it. “I was so shocked and I was so disappointed at his ignorance and at the school.”

Source link