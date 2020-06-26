California beach tragedy leaves 3 dead, reports say

Deer Creek is merely north of Malibu along Highway 1 on the California coast.

EARTHQUAKE IN CALIFORNIA TRIGGERS ROCK SLIDE, SENDS BOULDERS CRASHING DOWN ON CAMPING AREA

Personnel from the Ventura County Fire Department taken care of immediately the area and a search crew recovered the victims but none survived, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

A lane of Highway 1, also referred to as the Pacific Coast Highway, was shortly closed as authorities responded, with traffic alternating utilization of the remaining lane, the Ventura County Star reported.