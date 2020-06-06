California-based film and TV productions will soon be allowed to get back to work

The new steering from the California Department of Public Health states that TV, film and music productions within the state can resume on June 12, “subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations.”

The long-awaited inexperienced mild got here on Friday in an replace that additionally offered up to date steering for colleges, day camps and skilled sports activities.

“To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers,” the steering from the state learn. “Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Those guidelines are generic recommendation for workplace workspaces however include no production-specific data.