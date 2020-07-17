California barber vows to defy state’s latest coronavirus shutdown: ‘We’re not gonna live in fear’

Desmarais added that his shop is “booked solid” and business is not slowing down.

NEWSOM ORDERS CLOSURE OF INDOOR ACTIVITIES ACROSS CALIFORNIA

On Monday, Newsom announced that all bars across the state must close and restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms must suspend indoor activities.

The governor also announced that all gyms, places of worship, malls, personal care services, barbershops, salons, and non-critical offices in counties on the state’s “monitoring list” had to shut down under the new order. Solano County, where Vacaville is located, is on the list.

At one point, Thursday, Kilmeade asked Desmarais if any customer had tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As far as I know, none. No one’s ever come in and told us. None of my barbershop [staff] tested positive,” Desmarais said. “There’s absolutely no reason to keep shutting down our economy, shutting down our state, shutting down the nation.”

Desmarais added that Newsom issued Monday’s order “because he’s had a little taste of power. He enjoys it. He’s going to continue to flex it as much as he can.

“I’m not gonna be bullied by anyone, including Governor Newsom, including all of our senators and congressmen,” Desmarais said. “They’re unwilling to make any stand on this.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.