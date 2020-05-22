California bar owner pulls thousands of dollars off wall to split with employees as coronavirus hurts business

Sherri Newman, that co-owns Jake’s Saloon– a century-old hangout place, stated she is really feeling the impacts of not being able to run her business.

“But here’s the good part of my story,” she informed the Los Angeles Times Thursday “I remembered the thousands of one-dollar bills that customers have stapled to the walls over the decades.”

She as well as a couple of close friends were apparently able to accumulate sufficient cash from her dining establishment’s wall surfaces to pay her personnel $500 each. Their objective is to survive via the summertime, she informed the LA Times.

Her dining establishment lies in Inyo County, a little area outside the Sierra Nevada in main California, as well as due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has actually dealt with an absence of tourist.

The area that greater than 17,000 individuals call house has actually seen excellent success with having the spread of the coronavirus, with just 19 instances as well as one fatality. But the area likewise depends on tourist to sustain small companies, as well as with COVID-19- associated closures, organisations are harming.

The backwoods is host to numerous traveler locations such as Mount Whitney, which is partly situated in Inyo National Forest as well as rests best following to Sequoia National Park.

Death Valley, the Ancient Bristlecone Forest as well as the Manzanar National historical website, which notes the location where Japanese-Americans were by force interned throughout World War II, are all traveler locations situated in Inyo County that have actually been hard to reach throughout the pandemic.

“Food, medicine and guns, for example, are classified as essential,” County Supervisor Dan Totheroh stated. “So, if you have any of those things in your store, you can remain open.”

“We should be diversifying because the tourism-based economy is not as stable as we had come to believe over the decades,” Inyo County Supervisor Matt Kingsley informed the LA Times.