California amphibious vehicle accident: US marine dead, eight missing

Camp Pendleton hosts 10s of countless workers, with about 2,200 from the 15 th MEU.





One US marine has actually passed away and eight others are missing after an amphibious attack vehicle (AAV) mishap off the coast of southern California.

Two workers were likewise hurt in the mishap on Thursday, the first Marine Expeditionary Force tweeted.

A search is under method for the missing service members, with Navy and Coast Guard assistance.

All the workers are designated to the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.

Col Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15 th MEU, stated in the tweet: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”

The 15 th MEU has about 2,200 workers and performs rapid-response, standard amphibious and other maritime operations.

The common US Marine Corps AAV is the AAV-P7/ A1, operating as a troop provider, carrying workers from water to land.