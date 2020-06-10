California ‘ambush’ suspect posted anti-cop messages prior to killing deputy, authorities say

“Who needs antifa to start riots when you have the police to do it for you.” — Online publish attributed to homicide suspect Steven Carrillo

Gutzwiller, a 14-year veteran whose widow is pregnant with the couple’s second youngster, died later at a hospital. A second deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer had been wounded within the incident.

AIR FORCE SERGEANT ID’D AS SUSPECT IN ‘AMBUSH’ KILLING OF CALIFORNIA DEPUTY

In one other publish, Carrillo allegedly lashed out towards police in a publish about an Ohio lady who reportedly died after getting tear-gassed by officers at a protest in Columbus, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“He’s an angry man intent on bringing harm to police officers,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart mentioned at a information convention, in accordance to the report. “I trust that our district attorney is going to bring justice for Damon’s murder.”

“He’s an angry man intent on bringing harm to police officers. I trust that our district attorney is going to bring justice for Damon’s murder.” — Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart

Meanwhile, Air Force officers confirmed Carrillo underwent explosives coaching at Joint Base McGuire-Dix in Lakehurst, N.J., in September 2018 whereas serving as a “Phoenix Raven Team Leader,” KPIX-TV of San Francisco reported.

AIR FORCE SERGEANT ACCUSED OF KILLING CALIFORNIA DEPUTY HAD EXPLOSIVES TRAINING, REPORT SAYS

Unspeficied explosives had been detonated throughout the ambush by which Gutzwiller was fatally shot, and extra explosives and weapons had been discovered inside the house in Ben Lomond the place the shootout occurred, authorities mentioned. Ben Lomond is an unincorporated space within the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of San Francisco.

In addition, authorities revealed that Carrillo was apprehended after an area resident wrestled him to the bottom and disarmed him of a rifle, pipe bomb and handgun. Carrillo tried a carjacking in a bid to flee the ambush scene, authorities have mentioned.

“It was a remarkable, remarkable, heroic thing that that resident did,” Hart instructed reporters Monday, according to KPIX. “He [The resident] does not want to be named. He doesn’t want any recognition. … This guy [Carrillo] could have done a lot more damage in our community had that resident not taken the action that he did.”

“This guy [Carrillo] could have done a lot more damage in our community had that resident not taken the action that he did.” — Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart

An FBI official mentioned investigators had been nonetheless trying to decide if the ambush in Ben Lomond was related to the May 29 deadly taking pictures of David Patrick Underwood, 53, a Federal Protective Service officer at a federal courthouse in Oakland, Calif., the Chronicle reported.

Both incidents concerned the usage of a van by the suspect nevertheless it was unclear if a van seen in Oakland was the identical car Carrillo was driving Saturday when deputies adopted him to the Ben Lomond house after receiving a name that the van contained weapons and bomb-making supplies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carrillo was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California and beforehand was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the Chronicle reported.

In the assault at Ben Lomond, the second deputy was struck by a shot to the chest however was saved by a bulletproof vest, authorities instructed the Chronicle. He additionally was injured by shrapnel and was hit by the suspect’s car as Carrillo drove away.

The California Highway Patrol officer suffered a gunshot wound to a hand, authorities have mentioned.