California ambush leaves 1 deputy dead, 2 officers hurt

A 2nd deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in a hand, the sheriff said.

Gutzwiller was a married father of one son or daughter with another child along the way, Hart told FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family,” Hart told the station. “Today, we lost a hero.”

The suspect, defined as Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot throughout his capture and had been treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff added.

The deputies taken care of immediately a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. after a caller said a suspicious van had guns and bomb-making devices inside, Hart said.

When deputies arrived, they saw the van drive off so the deputies followed. As the van went down a driveway at Carrillo’s home the deputies were ambushed by gunfire and explosives after getting away from their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was hit by gunfire and later died at a hospital. Another deputy was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and struck by an automobile as the suspect fled.

Carrillo tried to carjack a vehicle and was wounded while being arrested.

Hart said Carrillo was taken fully to a hospital for treatment and will be charged with first-degree murder.

Ben Lomond is just a town around 6,000 residents in the Santa Cruz mountains.

The Associated Press contributed for this story.