Calgary Zoo returning two giant pandas to China due to COVID-19-related bamboo shortage

Er Shun as well as Da Mao were originally born at the Chongqing Zoo a year apart in between 2007 as well as2008 Er Shun– the earliest– was called for her smoothness, whereas the name Da Mao suggests “first of Mao,” as he was his mommy’s firstborn.

More than half a panda’s day is invested consuming bamboo, that makes up 99 percent of its diet regimen. An grown-up panda will certainly eat up to 38 kilos, or regarding 84 extra pounds, of bamboo a day.

The zoo’s head of state, Clement Lanthier, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the center invested months attempting to conquer transport obstacles in obtaining fresh bamboo throughout the international pandemic. Bamboo is uncommon in Canada as well as Er Shun as well as Da Mao favor just specific kinds.

“They are picky,” Lanthier claimed. “There’s a reason why they are endangered. They need their bamboo. That’s all they do. They eat bamboo and they sleep.”

Transporting bamboo from California included much more irritation to the procedure. Some of the bamboo deliveries the panda duo gotten were without delay averted upon invoice as well as various other deliveries that had actually shown up from Los Angeles were past their expiration factor. The life span of bamboo is just 4 to 5 days long.

“Every 10 days there is more and more problem moving bamboo to Calgary. This risk is unacceptable,” Lanthier claimed.

” I can not take the chance of not being able to give the very best treatment to the panda each day. For various other varieties there are alternatives. For the panda, it has to be newly provided two times a week. It’s time for the panda to return home,” he claimed.

Lanthier likewise reported that the information came as a little bit of a shock to the Chinese federal government. In various other areas where pandas are shown– such as France, Spain as well as various components of Asia– bamboo can be expanded in your area.

The pandas had actually been among the biggest attracts at the Calgary Zoo.

While there is presently no day on the schedule for when the pandas will certainly return house, Lanthier wishes it will certainly take place in the following number of weeks. He anticipates to obtain an export license following week.

“I hope they move swiftly. We need to move them to a place where bamboo is abundant,” he included.

The Associated Press added to this record.