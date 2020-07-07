Cal Thomas: Mr. Trump, in 2020 political lightning could strike again if you do this

Whether you believe polls or maybe not, Trump seems behind in several categories that matter – suburban white women without a degree, white men and there appears to have been a little decline in the most ardent and forgiving part of his base: evangelical Christians. He’s also maybe not doing well in battleground states he won last time.

STEVE HILTON: LISTED HERE IS HOW TRUMP GETS REELECTED

I know, the polls were wrong in 2016. In that year many people did not simply take Trump seriously. Some apparently weren’t honest with pollsters.

This year Trump’s opponents are taking him seriously, to the level of visceral hatred. It is one reason the major media resemble a propaganda arm of the Establishment, reporting nothing good the administration has done and ascribing the basest of motives to him.

Editions of The Washington Post and New York Times last Saturday were unified in their criticism of the president’s Mount Rushmore speech. He was accused in “news stories” of delivering a “divisive culture war message” (Times) and “exploit(ing) social divisions” (Post).

Notice the culture war and social division will never be the fault of the left. Trump is not in charge of rioting, looting and the destruction of monuments. Why aren’t the anarchists guilty of launching a culture war and dividing Americans? Answer: since it is all part of a unified tactic to harm the president’s re-election and restore the Establishment to power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

A reluctance to vote for somebody opens an enthusiasm gap. Enthusiasm for Trump and anger at Washington politicians (he would “drain the swamp”) is what propelled him to the presidency and confounded the elites who have had their long knives out for him before that he was elected.

More from Opinion

Joe Biden, for whom enthusiasm is virtually non-existent, gets a free pass from the media. His constant gaffes and inarticulate sentences have caused aides to appear to tightly get a grip on his availability to the press and public.

What should Trump do to improve his polling numbers?

First, display some empathy for folks who have died from the COVID-19 virus and their family relations.

Second, acknowledge the herpes virus is spreading and urge people to come back to the techniques that resulted in declining numbers of cases a few weeks ago.

Third, stop the private attacks and ignore most (if maybe not all) the attacks inclined to him. These exchanges only spread the bile and increase book sales for his critics.

Fourth, he must contrast his policies with Joe Biden’s who has turned into a prisoner of the hard left and say that if Biden is elected, the country will undoubtedly be changed in ways that will resemble socialist states.

Many younger people, taught by teachers and professors who have a higher view of socialism and a low view of America, have no idea what socialism appears like, or its financial costs and threats to liberty.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Sometimes it’s enough to “feel your pain,” as President Bill Clinton once said. Whether he did, or maybe not, is not the question. In Washington, if you can fake humility, you can fake such a thing.

The public really wants to know if their president is with them, not above them. He should wear a mask. If that he can’t visit sick people in hospitals, then visit people who have recovered. Show some kindness, then perhaps political lightning will strike again.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE FROM CAL THOMAS