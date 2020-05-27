Cal Thomas: Biden wants people to look at his record on race – but they could be in for a surprise

They are a part of a sample.

HARLEMITES SOUND OFF TO LAWRENCE JONES ON BIDEN ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ COMMENTS: ‘TRYING TO MARGINALIZE US’

One of the definitions of “pattern” is: “a combination of qualities, acts, tendencies … forming a consistent or characteristic arrangement.”

In his self-defense, Biden incessantly says, “Look at my record.” OK, let’s look.

Biden claims the NAACP has supported him each time he has run for workplace. Not so, says present NAACP president, Derrick Johnson: “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”

Biden’s “record” of placing down minorities can be a part of his sample. In 2007, talking of Barack Obama, Biden advised Jason Horowitz of The New York Observer: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” he mentioned. “I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

Last August, whereas talking to the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, Biden related black people with poverty: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

In 2006 whereas considering a run for president, Biden mentioned, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

There’s extra in Biden’s record.

The Trump-Pence marketing campaign has compiled a record of comparable statements. In 1977, Biden frightened concerning the outcomes of sure desegregation insurance policies: “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”

1993, Biden described “predators” unworthy of forgiveness who should be locked away from society: “[U]nless we do something about that cadre of young people — tens of thousands of them, born out of wedlock, without parents, without supervision, without any structure, without any conscience developing … because they literally have not been socialized … [A] portion of them will become the predators 15 years from now, and … we have predators on our streets that society has in fact, in part because of its neglect, created… [W]e don’t very well know how to rehabilitate them at that point. That’s the sad truth. You’re looking at the fella who is one of the primary architects of the sentencing commission.”

It was President Donald Trump who pushed sentencing revisions by means of Congress and received reward from African-American leaders.

Biden has repeatedly praised racist Alabama Gov. George Wallace and bragged about receiving an award from him: “I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace — someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right,” Biden mentioned in 1975. “[S]ometimes even George Wallace is right about some things,” Biden mentioned in 1981.

In 2003, Biden delivered a eulogy for one-time segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond: “I was honored to work with him, privileged to serve with him, proud to call him my friend.”

In 2010, Biden delivered a eulogy for a former KKK Exalted Cyclops, the late Sen. Robert Byrd: “He was a friend, he was a mentor and he was a guide.”

In 2019, Biden bragged about working with Sen. James Eastland: “Even in the days when I got there, the Democratic Party still had seven or eight old-fashioned Democratic segregationists. You’d get up and you’d argue like the devil with them. Then you’d go down and have lunch or dinner together.”

That’s the Biden record. Now let’s see him defend it.

