Cake decorator helps couple DIY their dream wedding cake after Covid-19 forces them to cancel their plans

Erin and Ben got engaged on February 29, and were preparing an ideal, huge summertimewedding Being from Florida, Erin had actually constantly imagined having a Publix cake for her reception.

“Every celebration had a Publix cake,” Erin stated. “When Ben and I started dating I brought him to Florida and our first stop was to Publix.”

So, when Ben proposed, the couple understood they desired that particular brand name ofcake The issue is, they prepared to get wed in Minneapolis, where the Southern grocery store does not exist.