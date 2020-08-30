Cake decorator helps couple DIY their dream wedding cake after Covid-19 forces them to cancel their plans

Erin and Ben got engaged on February 29, and were preparing an ideal, huge summertimewedding Being from Florida, Erin had actually constantly imagined having a Publix cake for her reception.
“Every celebration had a Publix cake,” Erin stated. “When Ben and I started dating I brought him to Florida and our first stop was to Publix.”
So, when Ben proposed, the couple understood they desired that particular brand name ofcake The issue is, they prepared to get wed in Minneapolis, where the Southern grocery store does not exist.
The initial strategy was to get a member of the family from Florida to bring the cake for the wedding, however when Covid -19 hit, they had to develop a Plan B.
The couple began try out dishes to see if they might transform a cake that would resemble what Erin imagined, however none of them were working.
After Erin shared her story for a post, Publix leapt in to assistance make their dream a truth.
“We heard about Erin’s dream of having a Publix cake at her wedding and we wanted to help make it happen, so we reached out to see if they’d be interested in doing a wedding cake decorating session over a video call,” Brittany Lavallee, an expert decorator at Publix informed CNN.
“We sent them a box with all the ingredients which included the buttercream icing, cake layers and decorative gum paste flowers from our headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.”
They likewise sent out the Cohens a list of products that they would require to make thecake