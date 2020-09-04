Caitlyn Jenner Says Gender Identity ‘Was Not A Big Part’ Of Breakup With Kris Jenner!

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner had 99 issues, however her gender id obviously was not one of them.

The KUWTK alum got honest about her divorce from the KarJenner matriarch on the most recent episode of Rob Lowe‘s Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, informing the host that her identity battle “was not a big part” of why the previous couple separated!

The previous Olympian described:

“My identity, it was not a big part of us separating. There were so many other bigger issues out there. The only thing, I think, because of my frustration with myself, I might have been a little bit shorter with her near the end. But there was a lot of things going on.”

Now, this isn’t the very first time Jenner’s opened about her divorce. In truth, the 70-year-old formerly exposed that she and Kris did not separate since of “trans issues.”

Related: Caitlyn Defends ‘Kind’ Kanye West Amid His Public Mental Health Battle

But throughout her podcast look, the I Am Cait star exposed it was the “distraction” of raising kids and ultimately shooting their household’s hit truth reveal avoided her from concerning complete terms with her real identity– which eventually triggered stress in between her and Kris.

Explaining how Kris understood her battles to a specific level, the author shared: