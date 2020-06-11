Caitlyn Jenner Reflects On The Five-Year Anniversary Of Her Transition: ‘I’m Happy With Myself’

Caitlyn Jenner is celebrating her fifth anniversary!

It seems like forever ago (SO MUCH has happened within the last few years…), but it was exactly five years ago this month that the now-70-year-old former Olympic star declared “Call My Caitlyn” in a spread for the world to take notice in Vanity Fair. And with that, the odyssey of Caitlyn Jenner (and her reality show, and her politics, and her famous family, and on and on) was born.

The reality TELEVISION star is feeling nostalgic about all that this month, and has taken some time to appear back on her behalf transition in the summer of 2015 adhering to a lifetime battling gender dysphoria. Speaking to People about the whole process, which followed on the heels of a divorce from then-third wife Kris Jenner, Caitlyn revealed the transition it self didn’t actually sink in with the Vanity Fair cover, or in coming out to family members, or anything like this.

No, strangely enough, it was her new driver’s license! The longtime public figure recalled the moment she held her new driver’s license in her hands, saying:

“It was so emotional. There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner. But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn’t turning around. Bruce did just about everything he can do. He raised 10 kids. Now what does Caitlyn do?”

Well, that was a great question at that time!

Initially, she thought her role was to be certainly one of activism — of wanting to “change the world’s thinking,” as she herself put it in the interview.

But a life of supporting Republican politics before that left her ill-prepared for the social world she’d soon face, including backlash from fellow members of the LGBTQ community.

Caitlyn remembered that realization and its consequences, saying:

“I thought, what a great opportunity to change the world’s thinking; 51 percent of trans people attempt suicide. The murder rate — we’ve been losing one trans woman of color every fourteen days. But [critics] said I’m ‘too controversial.’ And that hurt. I believe I have been wearing rose-colored glasses. I thought I possibly could change the entire world. Now I am aware I can only try and change one person at any given time.”

Very interesting!

No doubt it’s been quite the journey on her to get to this time, here five years after first announcing her ground-breaking transition to the world. And even with the tough times still firmly in her memory, the I Am Cait star and longtime Malibu resident feels good about the progress she’s made.

More from Caitlyn, who summed things up nicely in what sounds like a healthier outlook on her behalf life because it stands now:

“I’ve changed my thinking in a lot of ways. We need equality for all, regardless of who’s in the White House. I love my community. I truly want to help. This is my journey. Yes, it is different than other trans people. I get it. But the bottom line is this: When I wake up in the morning, I’m happy with myself.”

You, us, or Caitlyn, no matter the journey, a huge AMEN to that particular last point!

Truly a lesson well-learned there!

What do U make of Caitlyn’s five-year anniversary, Perezcious readers?? Does it feel like it’s been that long?! It sorta feels as though it was yesterday… and also about 500 years ago… ya know?! LOLz!!

