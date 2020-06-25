Caitlyn Jenner hits the golf course with former ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

Jenner, 70, posted a selfie on Instagram of the group smiling huge after some pleasant competitors. “Fun day of golf with the Weber’s [sic],” she wrote.

The former “Life of Caitlyn” star teamed up with Peter Sr., versus the former “Bachelor” star and his brother.

Jenner and Peter Sr. received the match and proudly confirmed off their single greenback prize. “Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm,” the former Olympian added.

Weber, 28, commented on the submit, “Round 2, double or nothing.”

Jack, 25, added: “I want a rematch.”

The brother’s mother, Barbara Weber, and Weber’s girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, each commented coronary heart emojis below Jenner’s submit.