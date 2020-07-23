Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for Covid-19 as staffers urged not to panic

Ike’s Eatery– situated in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building– and the New Executive Office Building’s cafeteria have actually been briefly closed, though the e-mail recommended that the threat of transmission is low due to preventative measures like gloves and masks.

“There is no reason for panic or alarm,” the e-mail checks out.

The e-mail states they carried out contact tracing and declares no executive workplace personnel requirement to quarantine due to direct exposure.

There is a cafeteria in the West Wing of the White House, however lots of the President’s staffers walk to Ike’s for meals.