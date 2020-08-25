Café La Llave Espresso, 100% Pure Coffee, Dark Roast Ground Coffee (4 x 10 Ounce Bricks)



Our process makes a difference. As our family learned on our coffee estate in Cuba nearly 150 years ago, care is the most important step in cultivating quality coffee. That simple idea is what makes Don Francisco’s Coffee and Cafe La Llave different to this day. We are involved at each step of the process– from sourcing high quality coffees to personally cupping samples each morning to our commitment to empowering sustainability. It is this careful attention to detail that allows us to ensure you are getting the best quality coffee in your cup.

100% Pure Coffee

OUR DIRECT IMPACT INITIATIVE influences every business decision we make so that we can preserve natural resources and our environment for future generations of our family and yours.

FOUR GENERATIONS STRONG: Our family’s expertise extends more than 140 years and is headquartered outside of Los Angeles in the city of Vernon.

BLENDED, ROASTED and packed in the U.S.A.