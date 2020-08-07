Cadillac Lyriq EV: Pictures, technology, range and details of GM’s all-electric SUV



GM is energizing its lorry portfolio In the coming years, various battery-powered cars and trucks, trucks and crossovers will be presented. On the cutting edge of this item offensive is the brand-new Cadillac Lyriq, an all-electric energy lorry that formally makes its launchingThursday

This electrical crossover might be music to motorists’ ears, as the Lyriq assures adequate high-end, segment-leading technology and plenty of driving range, all with no tailpipe emissions. “It is the beginning of a transformation of the brand,” stated Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president of GM North America throughout a media discussion. The Lyriq is a “technology spearhead for the company,” he included.

It’s likewise something of a driver. This SUV, together with the yet unshown Celestiq electrical sedan idea, signifies an essential modification atCadillac “We are moving forward with proper names for our products,” statedCarlisle The brand name will continue with the present alphanumeric classification on existing designs, “but we’re all about proper names” from here on out, he included.

