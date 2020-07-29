CADeN Camera Bag Sling Backpack, Camera Case Backpack with Tripod Holder for DSLR/SLR Mirrorless Cameras (Canon Nikon Sony Pentax) Blue



【Camera and Accessory Storage】Dimension: 9.84 x 5.9 x 13.78 inches (L x W x H), fits 1 camera 3 lenses iPad mini tripod and accessories.

【Product Feature】①Zippered design in front for quick access your camera and lesns; ②side zipper pocket for your phone power bank accessory storage, and the other side elastic band mesh pocket for bottle storage; ③Tripod holder on the bottom, two steel-plastic buckle adjustable strap keep your tripod firmly fixed.

【Perfect Design and Good Quality】④Made of 600D nylon waterproof material, Protect camera and photography gears from being wet; ⑤The detachable and customzied DIY inner bag made of 18MM thickness of 7 layer protection Padding, shockproof and no deformed. ⑥back honeycomb design which enhances breathability and reduce the stress on the back.

【Sling bag/Double backpack】The camera bag can be used as an sling/one should bag, also as an double shoulder backpack.

【Satisfied Services】1 years warranty: Any problem within 1 years , we will offer a new one for you; 25 years factory experience with more than 1000 employees focused on camera photographic equipment, worth your trust!