Caddie’s infraction ends Segundo Oliva Pinto’s U.S. Amateur hopes

BANDON, Ore. – Segundo Oliva Pinto’s spirited run in his first U.S. Amateur came to a heartbreaking end in a greenside bunker late Thursday afternoon at Bandon Dunes.

Tied with Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci in their Round of 16 match, Pinto was preparing to hit his fourth shot from the front greenside bunker at the par-5 finishing hole when TV cameras showed Pinto’s caddie, a local looper named Brant Brewer, bend down and brush the sand.

Strafaci’s caddie, dad Frank Jr., witnessed Brewer and called for a rules official. After a lengthy discussion, Brewer was determined to have touched the sand, a violation of Rule 12.2b, which states a player or caddie must not “deliberately touch sand in the bunker with a hand, club, rake or other object to test the condition of the sand to learn information for the next stroke.”

The penalty was a loss of hole – and for Pinto, the match, as well.

“I didn’t touch the sand,” Brewer could be heard saying as he discussed what had happened with the official. He reaffirmed his comments as he walked toward the clubhouse.

Pinto, who transferred to Arkansas this summer, couldn’t hide his devastation. He said he was focusing on playing his shot and didn’t see Brewer touch the sand.

“As soon as I get back there, the referee…