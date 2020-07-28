Cabinet ‘should not be authorized’ to name high court members – human rights activist – Armenian News

The treatment of nominating prospects as future judges of the Constitutional Court is vested in the executive authorities under the Constitution of Armenia, the president of the Helsinki Committee stated today, thinking about the practice inadmissible.

In an interview withTert am, Avetik Ishkhanyan revealed his discontent especially with the cabinet’s current relocation to authorize Vahram Avetisyan’s candidateship. “What occurred to the Constitutional Court in the previous year is anti- legal and anti- constitutional in essence. After the dangers and persecutions versus the CC chair and judges, no legal representative with self- regard and expert self-respect must have concurred to function as a judge at the Constitutional Court – not till there is an offered choice relating to the 3 judges[expected to retire] That’s my concept. But these authorities can be stated to have in a method got their point – considered that the election for the 3 uninhabited posts is now in development,” he kept in mind.

Ishkhanyan stated he likewise discovers the prime minister’s choice rather unforeseen after the earlier election of numerous other prospects.

“Nikol Pashinyan chose somebody who would unconditionally owe [his status as] a CC judge to him – as do the 88 legislators[of the ruling My Step faction] They owe one bachelor for being parliament members, and this is why they in fact follow his commands,” he included.