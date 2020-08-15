Cabinet roles, Senate seats: What could be next for the women Biden didn’t choose

Biden’s vetting procedure supplied a substantial increase to the nationwide profiles of almost a lotsDemocratic women Top celebration operatives think the bench of Democratic women has actually not just been considerably raised by the procedure, however due to the fact that of the abnormally public nature of the search, lots of Americans have a much deeper understanding of the roles women play inside the celebration.

And Susan Rice, the veteran diplomat and previous Obama nationwide security advisor, was constantly most likely to be a leading competitor for a leading diplomacy function.

But others have actually seen their profiles increase as an outcome of Biden’s vetting procedure.