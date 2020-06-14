Cabinet ministers charge taxpayers for trip involving party fundraiser | Australia news

Three cabinet ministers charged taxpayers more than $4,500 for an over night trip to Sydney when they mingled with mining and banking donors at a lucrative Liberal party fundraiser hosted by Channel Nine.

Stuart Robert, Dan Tehan and Simon Birmingham flew into Sydney on your day of the $10,000-a-head fundraising dinner last year before flying out again the next day, charging their flights and over night accommodation costs to their parliamentary allowances.

The rules for expenses bar MPs from claiming travel where in fact the dominant purpose is to raise funds for political parties, but all three claim they were within the rules simply because they were in Sydney for other parliamentary business in the hours either side of the fundraiser.

All three have over and over refused to express whether they were invited to the fundraiser before booking the parliamentary business that coincided.

The Channel Nine fundraising trip is merely one of numerous questionable claims uncovered by way of a Guardian investigation into the utilization of MP travel allowances.

The investigation found MPs from all parties continue steadily to bill taxpayers for travel linked to party fundraisers. Others have claimed travel to attend celebrations of the mining industry also to fly partners home from work conferences, and also say the trips were within the rules.

It is currently almost five years considering that the infamous Bronwyn Bishop “choppergate” scandal, and much more than 3 years since Malcolm Turnbull announced landmark reforms to independently regulate and oversee MP expense claims.

The authorities is getting ready to review the legislation underpinning the MP expenses system, along with the first three years of operation of the independent parliamentary expenses authority.

The Channel Nine event, organised by the Liberal party’s Australian Business Network, is estimated to have raised $700,000 for the Liberal party, and drew widespread condemnation from Nine’s print journalists at the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age who warned it threatened their independence.

Among other attendees were the Minerals Council chair, Helen Coonan, and the Australian Banking Association head, Anna Bligh, as well as the prime minister, Scott Morrison.

A spokesman for Robert, the us government services minister, said whilst in Sydney that he met with the National Disability Insurance Agency and its own board, and held a briefing with the human services department, with consultants McKinsey and KPMG, on the department’s transition to Services Australia.

Tehan, the education minister, said that he was in Sydney for the dominant purpose of visiting Western Sydney University and the Samuel Terry public school also to participate in an education forum.

The office of the trade minister, Birmingham, said that he was in Sydney to generally meet Sydney Ports, the prudential regulator, and Export Finance Australia. He also had a live studio interview with Bloomberg.

Jane Hume, the assistant financial services minister, also attended the event and initially billed taxpayers for a Comcar to just take her right to the fundraiser. But her office said the Comcar was booked inadvertently and the money repaid the next day.

Alan Tudge, the cities minister, charged taxpayers for travel to and from Sydney and went along to the fundraiser. But that he was in the city for a number of days and attended ministerial events, making it not as likely the chief reason he travelled was to go to the Channel Nine event.





Experts say the rules on expenses still allow considerable ambiguity, specially for mixed-purpose trips. Stephen Charles, a former Victorian court of appeal judge and integrity campaigner, believes a deterrent needs to be introduced.

“It’s an age-old problem, going back beyond Bronwyn Bishop,” Charles said, speaking generally. “There are people in parliament who think they are masters of the political universe and I’m afraid until there is proper oversight and something that acts as a general deterrent against doing this, it is going to continue to happen.”

The ministers’ travel claims highlight an integral problem with the expenses system, which can be based on a “dominant purpose test” that looks at whether an MP’s main reason for travel was parliamentary business.

Yee-Fui Ng, from Monash University, an expert on executive accountability and MP expenses, said the Channel Nine fundraiser was a vintage example of the issue with the dominant purpose test, and exposed “the fundamental problem of ambiguity of the rules” where a politician books happen to be attend party fundraisers and conduct parliamentary business.

“The legislation adopts a principles-based approach that tries to ascertain the dominant purpose of undertaking an activity,” nevertheless when an MP travels for mixed purposes that can be hard to determine, she said.

“MPs are the custodians of public power, and trust in democracy is reliant on MPs appropriately exercising their powers and responsibly managing public funds, including their travel expenses.” When Turnbull reformed the expenses system in 2017, it had been done in the hope that greater transparency and oversight would foster a better culture and restore public trust.

Turnbull create the independent parliamentary expenses authority (IPEA) as an independent regulator, transferring the administration of expenses from the department of finance. It now helps MPs comprehend their obligations, provides suggestions about what’s acceptable, and audits and investigates claims.

“IPEA has a multi-layered approach to assurance that includes preliminary assessments, assurance reviews, audits and post-payment validations,” the authority said.

Recent studies demonstrate that public trust in government is at record lows, even though it improved significantly during the Covid-19 response. Just one in four Australians has confidence in their political leaders and institutions, in line with the latest Australian National University survey.

Charles said the establishment of an effective federal integrity commission was key to solving problems of integrity and restoring confidence in government.

“All of the states have now got integrity commissions; plainly the commonwealth should have one too,” that he said. “And the only party that’s opposing it is the Coalition.”