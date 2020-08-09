Caballero says Chelsea ‘did their best’ despite Bayern hammering

The goalkeeper has actually protected his side after they suffered a 4-1 loss at the Allianz Arena on Saturday

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has actually looked for to draw the positives from his side’s 4-1 thumping by Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The Blues left Europe after losing 7-1 on aggregate to the German champs, with Tammy Abraham providing the sole action in a tie controlled by the Bundesliga clothing, who struck two times through Robert Lewandowski and as soon as each from Ivan Perisic and CorentinTolisso

Nevertheless, Caballero, who has actually just recently taken control of goalkeeping tasks from Kepa Arrizabalaga, thinks the result was extreme on Frank Lampard’s side.

“The total score after two games is very tough,” Caballero informed the club’sofficial website “We began the video game understanding it would be difficult due to the fact that of what took place at Stamford Bridge in the very first leg however we attempted to play this video game in the exact same method and go in person with them from the start.

“The penalty and the first goal killed us but after that we worked really well. We did everything we could and scored a couple of goals, although obviously one was disallowed. We have to go home knowing we tried and did our best.”

Chelsea protected Champions League credentials for next season and will be strengthened with the arrivals of Timo Werner from …