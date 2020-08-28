CA Governor Newsom Reveals Strict New Coronavirus Reopening Guidelines – Deadline

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated he would launch customize reopening guidelines for counties in the state of California.

On Friday, he made great on that guarantee, exposing a new structure with 4 tiers with colors connected to them to show seriousness.

The governor explained the new structure as “simple, stringent and slow.”

Case rates and test positivity rates will be the metrics that will identify motion within the tiers which, in regards to seriousness run from purple to red to orange to yellow. These classifications change the state watchlist that had actually formerly determined whether counties might resume or would require to close.

State director of Health andHuman Services Dr Mark Ghaly stated case rates and positivity rates are the very best, earliest numbers on which to base choices prior to infections get too far down the roadway. See chart listed below.

NEW: California is introducing a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be appointed a color based upon:

— Case rate

— Positivity rate Your color identifies how organisations can run in your county. Find your color & what’s open ➡ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

There will likewise be an “emergency brake” …