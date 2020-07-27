C-Span Airs Call That Threatens ‘Bloodshed’ Against Trump Supporters And Federal Troops

C-Span aired threatening anti-Trump remarks from a caller over the weekend that referenced the current murder of Trump fan Bernell Trammell in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The call was aired throughout an interview with Boris Epshteyn, who is the Strategic Advisor for Coalitions at the Trump 2020 project and was likewise a previous Special Assistant to President Donald Trump.

C-Span caller on Trump sending out federal troops to Milwaukee: ‘There’ s going to be a great deal of bloodshed when they come’

“John,” a caller from Wisconsin– threatened “bloodshed,” highlighting that protesters and others who are opposed to the President and his choice to release federal troops to tamp down riots were equipped.

“I just want to say to this guy this morning a Trump supporter was killed, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Milwaukee,” “John” stated. “I don’t know if you got that news, but the people in Milwaukee are waiting for those troops to come in because they got weapons, and there’s going to be a lot of bloodshed when they come.”

“So that’s all I got to say,” the caller included.

Talking to C-Span host Jesse Holland, Epshteyn responded, “What’s that supposed to mean, so now you have people on your air threatening our lives? Is that what it is Jesse?”

Trump Campaign Adviser Epshteyn: ‘They’ re threatening our lives’

While Holland recommended they would take another caller, Epshteyn had more to state.

“I don’t think we should keep going,” Epshteyn firmly insisted. “I suggest you simply had a caller employ [that said] shooting Trump supporters is right.”

“I mean anybody who’s a Democrat or Independent should listen to what that gentleman just said and realize where the Democrats are in this country,” the Team Trump consultant continued. “They’re threatening our lives.”

“It is disgusting, it’s despicable, and it’s criminal,” he continued. “And that sounded like a threat against the president and his campaign. I hope the Secret Service investigates it.”

Why did C-Span permit this call to air?

C-Span markets itself as an “unfiltered view of government.”

Most broadcasters have a “dump” button to cut off any callers who speak wrongly. If C-Span has such a function, it was certainly not utilized in this circumstances.

Perhaps the typical C-Span format of taking calls has been accustomed to some quite outrageous remarks and this simply slipped through the fractures?

Or maybe the manufacturers didn’t believe a risk of this magnitude against Trump supporters and federal troops called for censoring or leaving out?