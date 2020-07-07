C Palace 2 – 3 Chelsea

Chelsea moved around third in the Premier League after surviving a Crystal Palace fightback to win 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

Frank Lampard’s side raced into a two-goal lead inside half an hour as Olivier Giroud’s opener (6) was included with by the in-form Christian Pulisic (27) just after the drinks break.

Wilfried Zaha paid down the deficit (34) with a thunderous strike from 30 yards, but substitute Tammy Abraham struck within six minutes of his introduction to bring back Chelsea’s two-goal lead (71).

The visitors’ defensive shortcomings were exposed inside a minute as Christian Benteke made it 3-2 with an easy finish and Palace were denied a dramatic stoppage-time leveller when Scott Dann’s header was tipped onto the post by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The result means Chelsea leapfrog Leicester, who face Arsenal down the road Tuesday, live on Sky Sports with Palace 14th in the table after having a fourth straight league defeat.

Christian Pulisic celebrates with team-mates after doubling Chelsea's lead



Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (5), Van Aanholt (8), Dann (6), Cahill (4), McArthur (6), Kouyate (6), Milivojevic (6), Zaha (7), Ayew (6), Benteke (7). Subs: Sakho (6), Meyer (n/a), Townsend (n/a), McCarthy (n/a). Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (7), Azpilicueta (6), James (6), Christensen (6), Zouma (7), Gilmour (6), Mount (7), Barkley (6), Willian (7), Pulisic (8), Giroud (7). Subs: Jorginho (6), Abraham (6), Loftus-Cheek (6). Man of the match: Christian Pulisic.

How Chelsea avoided Selhurst scare

Chelsea were sporting their new ‘arctic blue’ away strip, with the club’s description of the kit’s stylistic components of the design blending “an aura of traditional London tailoring with the energy and colours of today’s SW6”.

From Saville Row to Selhurst, the visitors made a very suave entrance, sauntering into a two-goal lead inside 27 minutes, although there is a slice of fortune about the opener.

Gary Cahill, who won seven major honours during his time at Chelsea including two Premier League titles, found himself embroiled in a early foot race with Willian after Reece James slipped a ball down the right channel.

Gary Cahill suffered a hamstring injury before Chelsea's opener



Cahill looked in charge, but then fell to the bottom feeling his hamstring as Willian raced along the by-line and squared for Giroud to tuck home his fifth career goal against Palace.

Roy Hodgson was forced into a sudden change as Mamadou Sakho replaced the stricken Cahill, but the hosts were still re-organising their defence when Kurt Zouma powered a header from the corner just wide of Vicente Guaita’s right-hand post.

Team news Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson made two changes. Mamadou Sakho and Jairo Riedewald dropped to the bench after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Leicester and are replaced by Scott Dann and Cheikhou Kouyate. Chelsea were without N’Golo Kante for the Selhurst Park clash, after he sustained a hamstring injury in the victory against Watford. Billy Gilmour took his position in midfield.

Palace, who entered the overall game on the rear of three straight defeats, were not providing Hodgson with the reaction demanded, and so they duly fell further behind when Willian’s sharp one-two with Giroud allowed Pulisic to turn Joel Ward and fire in at Guaita’s near post.

It meant Chelsea reached a milestone, scoring at least twice in eight league games in a row for the first time within the same season since 1934.

But Chelsea have experienced a knack of allowing their opponents back in games this season and did so immediately as Reece James presented the ball to Patrick van Aanholt, who immediately found Zaha in space, 30 yards from goal. Chelsea backed off, and Zaha unleashed an unerring strike – recorded at 65mph – which flew past Kepa.

Wilfried Zaha celebrates after bringing Crystal Palace back into the contest



“The thing about this Chelsea team is that it’s a good team, it is promising and has lots of talent. But to get where they want to be in terms of winning the title, they are going to have to be a little bit more robust. They are still a little soft-centred,” Gary Neville said on co-commentary.

Chelsea must have restored their two-goal lead, however, when Giroud rose to generally meet James’ delicious cross and then direct his header over from six yards. It proved the Frenchman’s last meaningful contribution as that he was soon hauled off in place of Abraham.

Palace probed looking for an equaliser as Chelsea were driven back against a tiring midfield that had lost control of the battle, but for the 2nd time in the contest, the visitors struck just after the drinks break – and Lampard’s alterations provided the difference.

Pulisic blasts in his eighth Premier League goal of the season



Ruben Loftus-Cheek broke from midfield and timed his pass for Abraham to perfection as he steadied himself and found underneath corner for his first goal in 11 outings. Palace weren’t done, however as within 80 seconds, it was game on again.

James McArthur spotted the underlapping run of Van Aanholt, whose cross was tapped home by Benteke for his first goal in the home since April 2018 – a run of 21 appearances.

Lampard looked to Jorginho’s experience to see out the victory, that might have been with a wider margin when Guaita tipped Mason Mount’s shot wide, but three were enough because of Kepa’s late intervention to deny Dann.

What the managers said

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: “It was a very good performance. One feared the worst when we lost Gary Cahill but the players overcame that unbelievable bit of bad luck to play well in that half. To return from 2-0 was a very good effort and I cannot fault the players. On another day, we would have taken something from the overall game but that’s another defeat.

“I hope the players will remember just what a good performance they devote. It would’ve been asking a lot in order for them to stop and folks react instinctively. They were behind the defence and so they carried on and took it. It would’ve been unrealistic to suggest they do otherwise. In the end, it cost us a point, since they won by one goal.

“The way we approached the game towards the end, hitting the inside of the post, I’m not sure the fans could’ve added anything more were they here but we gave it our all.”

“It’s a hamstring injury and he felt it giving way. I’d be very surprised if there isn’t a tear in the muscle and I’d be even more surprised if he comes back to play a part in the remaining four matches this season.”



















Chelsea mind coach Frank Lampard: “They’re a big 3 points due to the position wish in. It’s tight about us. The game could’ve been much more comfortable for us yet we could’ve lost 2 points by the end. We could get better.

“I experienced in midfield, considering the high quality we have, nowadays wasn’t the greatest day time. We were unable as advanced with the basketball, and I experienced with Ruben he could safeguard it whilst Tammy has got the legs to operate them another way. I’m really delighted for your pet.

“I know Gary Cahill very well – we’re friends. You could see straight away it was a bad injury. You feel sorry for him on an individual note. I know for head injuries, the game would stop, but for injuries like that it doesn’t. That’s pretty clear.”



















Man from the match – Christian Pulisic

Pulisic appeared slightly ashamed when this individual was mentioned his shows drawing evaluations with Eden Hazard following a 3-0 success over Watford, but they have become increasingly difficult to ignore.

The American has been among the standout artists of the reboot with his darting runs having a huge similarity to those from the man this individual replaced, great strike in order to double Chelsea’s lead oozed Eden.

“Hazard did it over a long period of time during a fantastic career at Chelsea,” Neville said. “He’s nowhere near that world-class level when he signed but we’re witnessing him grow and there’s something special there.”

The poster boy through Hershey, Pennsylvania, is getting much better with every single game.

Christian Pulisic’s first period at Chelsea vs Eden Hazard’s: Pulisic 2019-20 8 PL goals, 178 mins for each goal

143 minutes per objective or assist

3.1 prosperous dribbles for each 90 Hazard 2012-13 9 PL objectives, 293 minutes for each goal

132 mins per goal or even assist

Opta stats

Chelsea have won 132 of their particular 256 London derbies in the Premier League; their 52 % win price is the maximum for any part in such fits.

Crystal Palace taking four consecutive matches initially since March 2018 – the fourth online game in that operate was also towards Chelsea.

Frank Lampard is the very first English Chelsea boss to attain a little league double more than Crystal Palace since Dave Sexton within 1971-72.

What’s next?



Crystal Palace travel to encounter Aston Villa on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off: 2.15pm) while Chelsea take on Sheffield United in Bramall Lane on Saturday at five.30pm, furthermore live on Sky Sports.