C.J. Cron Likely To Require Knee Surgery

Tigers very first baseman C.J. Cron struck the hurt list due to a left knee sprain the other day, and the outlook on the slugger does not appear excellent. Cron talked to Tigers beat press reporters today, exposing that surgery to fix a ligament in his knee will likely be needed (Twitter links by means of Evan Woodbery of MLive.com and Jason Beck of MLB.com). Cron’s hope, nevertheless, is that he can reinforce the ligament enough to go back to play this summertime and go through any essential treatment in the offseason. For now, he remains in a brace and collecting more details while the swelling decreases.

The play that triggered the injury saw Cron drop to one knee to field a sharp one-hop grounder (video link). The very first baseman discussed that throughout his crouch, he sustained damage to a supporting ligament in his left knee that triggered his kneecap to pop out of location. Cron was assisted off the field by supervisor Ron Gardenhire and athletic fitness instructor DougTeter He did not appear able to put any weight on his left knee.

“It’s kind of just floating around in there, so it could pop out at any time really,” Cron stated of his kneecap (Twitter link by means of Beck). “That’s why, if we do this, we’re going to have to be super smart about taping it, bracing it and trying to keep that kneecap as stable as possible.”

It’s a hard blow …