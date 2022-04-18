The Victor Hambardzumyan Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia is conducting studies dedicated to the formation of zero magnetic fields in our galaxy and other galaxies. The works were supervised by Ruben Andreasyan, Head of the “Active Galaxies” Research Department of the Byurakan Observatory, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

“Dynamo mechanisms have so far been used to study the amplification of already weak magnetic fields during the life of galaxies, the configurations that can occur in different galaxies, depending on the amount of very thin plasma in them, the movement of that plasma. Moreover, the mechanisms for the formation of initially weak magnetic fields are either kept silent or it is said that these fields originated in the early stages of the formation of the universe.

Our work attempts to explain the origin of magnetic fields by the presence of active processes in galaxies. That is, a strong outflow of ionized matter from the central domains (nuclei) of galaxies or an inflow of matter (accretion) over those domains. Under the conditions of the general rotation of galaxies և in the presence of these conditions, the Burman mechanism (“battery effect”) operates, which is able to generate magnetic fields from scratch. The essence of the mechanism is that the masses of electrons և protons in the emitting or inflowing plasma differ by more than 3 degrees, their interaction with the particles of the rotating gaseous environment in galaxies is very different. As a result, the rotational component of the velocity of electrons differs from the rotational component of the velocity of protons at any point in the galaxy while maintaining the state of electroneutrality. This results in circular electric currents, which generate dipole magnetic fields, which can later be amplified or altered by already known dynamo mechanisms.

A study has been made for our galaxy, taking into account some of the features of interstellar gas dynamics. Using planar approximations, when the thickness of the gas layer is much smaller than its radial size, the inversion of the galaxy’s magnetic field (reversal of field direction in reverse) was simulated. It has been shown that it is theoretically possible to generate magnetic fields in which both one-time and two-time changes in the direction of a circular magnetic field can be observed as it leaves the center of the galaxy. Using data from Faraday’s high-velocity spinners, it was shown that the direction of the magnetic field in a circle bounded by 5 և 7 kPa from the center of the galaxy in the galactic plane is opposite to the direction of the rest of the range. This result is in good agreement with the above models following the theoretical research.

The work is of fundamental importance, as an attempt is made to explain the emergence of galactic magnetic fields from scratch by the new, in our opinion, most effective Burman mechanism, “Ruben Andreasyan explained.

The research was carried out within the framework of the “Study of Magnetic Fields of Galaxies” project. The work was published in the Astronomical Journal of the Russian Federation.

The co-authors of the work are young scientists, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Physics of Lomonosov Moscow State University Yevgeny Mikhailov, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Hasmik Andreasyan.

Department of Publicity of Science and Public Relations of NAS RA