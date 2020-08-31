ByteDance slams the possibility of a Triller-TikTok tie-up

Since ByteDance was required put TikTok’s U.S. operations up for sale, it looked like almost every tech business had actually come circling. Over the previous couple of months, names consisting of Twitter, Alphabet, SoftBank and Microsoft had actually remained in the mix. Oracle likewise entered the image, challenging Microsoft, the frontrunner.

Even so, it’s odd to hear TikTok rival Triller state it partnered with London- based financial investment company Centricus Asset Management to send a $20 billion quote for TikTok’s properties in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, andIndia While the tiniest of the abovementioned tech business commands a market appraisal of $32 billion (Twitter), Triller is not even yet a unicorn.

And then it got weirder. TikTok, together with its moms and dad business, rejected getting a quote from Triller, informing Term Sheet late Sunday that it had no strategies to go into talks in the future.

“We are not and will not be in talks with them,” a ByteDance representative composed in a declaration. “Still, we are flattered by how much they admire TikTok.”

So existed a quote, or was it simply a promotion stunt?

While neither Triller nor its executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht have yet to ask for remark from me, a Centricus representative stated the quote had actually been gotten “at the highest level” at ByteDance, and …

Read The Full Article