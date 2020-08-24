ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: TikTo k logo designs are seen on smart devices in front of shown By teDance logo design in this illustration



2/2

By Echo Wang and Joshua Franklin

(Reuters) – By teDance investors remain in talks to use their stakes in the Chinese innovation company to aid finance their bid for its popular short-video app TikTo k, according to individuals acquainted with the matter.

By teDance has actually remained in talks to divest TikTo k’s North America, Australia and New Zealand operations to possible acquirers, consisting of Microsoft Corp (O:-RRB- and Oracle Corp (N:-RRB-. President Donald Trump has actually purchased the Chinese business to sever ties with the social networks app in the United States, pointing out issues over the security of the individual information it deals with.

Some By teDance investors, consisting of financial investment company General Atlantic, are competing to own big stakes in the TikTo k possessions for sale, the sources stated. Under their restructuring strategy, Microsoft or Oracle might get a minority stake in the possessions, the sources included.

The TikTo k possessions for sale might be worth in between $25 billion and $30 billion, the sources stated. To aid money their bid, the By teDance investors are going over exchanging some or all of their stakes in the Chinese business with equity in the TikTo k.