ByteDance in talks with India’s Reliance for investment in TikTok: TechCrunch By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: TikTok logo designs are seen on mobile phones in front of shown By teDance logo design in this illustration



(Reuters) – China’s By teDance is in early talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:-RRB- for an investment in its video-based app TikTok’s company in India, TechCrunch reported https://techcrunch.com/2020/08/12/bytedance-in-talks-with-indias-reliance-for-investment-in-tiktok on Thursday, pointing out sources.

The 2 business started discussions late last month and have actually not reached an offer yet, according to the report.

Reliance, By teDance and TikTok did not right away react to Reuters demands for remark.

The Indian federal government in June prohibited 59 Chinese apps, consisting of TikTok and WeChat, for threatening its “sovereignty and integrity” after border stress with China.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed restrictions on U.S. deals with the China- based owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok, intensifying stress in between the 2 nations.

Microsoft Corp (O:-RRB- has actually been in talks to get the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app.

Social media platform Twitter Inc (N:-RRB- has actually likewise revealed interest in having an offer with TikTok, sources familiar with the matter informed Reuters late recently.