Bystander helps save Uniontown police officer following fiery crash

Uniontown police are crediting the fast action of the bystander with regard to helping to save one of their particular officer’s following a fiery crash.”Daylan actually said, ‘I’m not going to let him die,'” said Uniontown Police Lieutenant Thomas Kolencik. “There’s just no words to describe, you know.”There’s lots of gratitude from the Uniontown Police Department about Sunday following an intense crash involving certainly one of their own.”We are so thankful that Daylan was in the area at the time,” said Lt. Kolencik. “It could have been a lot worse.”Lieutenant Thomas Kolencik is talking about Daylan McLee.”We felt it in the house and my sister came screaming that two cars hit each other and one was a cop,” mentioned McLee.McLee said this individual ran outdoors and found Uniontown Police Officer Jay Hanley caught in his casual riding. The crash happened facing his residence along East Fayette Street.”He was asking not to be moved. Not to be moved. His leg,” this individual said. “Then we started to see the flames start to come inside of the car from the bottom and I knew we had to get him out. Another officer tried to assist me and I just ripped the door open and we started dragging him across the street before the car ignited or anything serious like that.”McLee and Uniontown Police Captain David Rutter pulled Officer Hanley in order to safety, whilst another officer put out the fireplace. Hanley had been flown to some Morgantown clinic with a lower-leg injury in addition to underwent surgical treatment. Uniontown police say the motorist of the other car was able to go walking to the mat and advised paramedics having been okay.Lt. Kolencik mentioned he’s over and above grateful so that McLee performed for one with this officers. “Human life,” said McLee. “A lot of crazy things are going on in the world and I haven’t had the best ends in life but I know the value of human life. You can’t replace it. It’s Father’s Day. I’m not sure if he has children but I know he has family and I’m pretty sure they’re glad to have him there and I’m glad he’s home, or going to be home.”Uniontown police say Officer Hanley had been responding to help two representatives on one more call once the crash occurred. As with regard to how industry, Pennsylvania State Police are usually investigating.

