The parents of the killed servicemen gathered again today in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

It should be reminded that the relatives of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war had initiated a gathering yesterday. They marched from Charles Aznavour Square to the Prosecutor General’s Office, demanding that he be given the status of the victim’s successor in the 44-day war, and that Nikol Pashinyan be detained as a precautionary measure.

Adviser to Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan Gor Abrahamyan went down to the protesters and handed them the decision made by the Prosecutor General’s Office on their demand. According to him, the prosecutor’s office applied to the Anti-Corruption Committee, where the case is being investigated, so that the people killed in the 44-day war get the status of victims, and their relatives – the legal successor of the victims. This will allow them to participate in the trial in the future. The Prosecutor General’s Office also granted the motion of lawyer Ara Zohrabyan to involve Nikol Pashinyan in the 44-day war criminal case as an accused.

The journalists asked the supervising prosecutor Armen Muradyan whether the Anti-Corruption Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office were not constrained to summon Nikol Pashinyan for interrogation, especially since this case has been under investigation for 1.5 years, but there is no progress. He assured that there is no constraint. Answering the question whether the Anti-Corruption Committee will follow the instructions of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office, Armen Muradyan said that after giving instructions, the investigator conducting proceedings under criminal procedure law has the opportunity to object to the superior prosecutor and he can not predict whether the latter will use his authority or not.

In accordance with the law, the consideration of motions must take place within five days. This angered the parents of the victims. They demand a decision within 48 hours. The situation became tense, the parents got into a language fight with the representatives of the prosecutor’s office, and then with each other. An official from the prosecutor’s office left with the help of police.

Gegham Nazaryan asked the parents to be restrained and not to be provoked, not to allow anyone to use them and be guided by the established procedures. The parents of the victims did not calm down. Arsen Ghazaryan demanded from Gor Abrahamyan to give guarantees that Nikol Pashinyan would not leave Armenia during those five days. “By your inaction, you allow your parents to engage in samasud,” one of them told Gor Abrahamyan.

The parents of the victims announced that they would hold a five-day sit-in near the prosecutor’s office and if they were not allowed to put up a tent, they were ready to be detained.

Nelli GRIGORYAN