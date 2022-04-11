NA President Alen Simonyan signed an order on awarding Liana Amirkhanyan, Head of the Organizational Department of the RA Police Criminal Police General Department, Hakob Darchinyan, Deputy Head of the Organizational-Analytical Department of the RA Police Headquarters, Head of the Information Analysis, Planning and Control Division.

The order published on the official website of the National Assembly particularly states: Pursuant to Article 22, Part 2, Clause 22 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, On approving the description of the awards ”with the point 6 of the 3rd appendix of the decision AGHKO-045-L, I order: