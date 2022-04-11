NA President Alen Simonyan signed an order on awarding Liana Amirkhanyan, Head of the Organizational Department of the RA Police Criminal Police General Department, Hakob Darchinyan, Deputy Head of the Organizational-Analytical Department of the RA Police Headquarters, Head of the Information Analysis, Planning and Control Division.
The order published on the official website of the National Assembly particularly states: Pursuant to Article 22, Part 2, Clause 22 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, On approving the description of the awards ”with the point 6 of the 3rd appendix of the decision AGHKO-045-L, I order:
- On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Police Day of the Republic of Armenia, to award Liana Amirkhanyan and Hakob Darchinyan with a letter of gratitude from the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia for performing their official duties with high and high responsibility. “
