At the initiative of the Government, an attempt is being made to regulate a number of issues in the RA Subsoil Code, including the legal relations related to the extension of the subsoil use right due to the transfer of the subsoil use right and the emergence of invincible force.

Fires, floods, earthquakes, storms or other natural disasters, as well as explosions, war, terrorism, civil war, civil disobedience, which the entrails user could not have predicted, prevented and as a result of which the entrails user did not perform properly or improperly, are considered insurmountable forces. : RA Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hovhannes Harutyunyan stated this.

In case of insurmountable force, the terms of the right are extended for the maximum period of validity of those circumstances, which will allow the companies to properly fulfill the obligations that were not fulfilled? in unpredictable and extraordinary conditions created in recent years in the world and in Armenia.

Regarding this provision, the Deputy Minister noted that it will ensure the predictability of activities for investors, as well as increase investment attractiveness.

According to the draft law, companies are offered to submit an application to the authorized body regarding the transfer of entrails use rights, which will find out all the issues related to the transfer.

Legal relations related to the materials submitted for enteral examination will also be regulated. The definition of the procedure, forms and completion guidelines for the submission of the annual report on the movement of mineral resources, as well as the definition of the concept of “forecast resources of minerals” will be given more professionally.

In response to the question of the deputy chairman of the commission Babken Tunyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan noted that the issues had been discussed in advance with the representatives of the interested organizations of the sphere, who responded positively.

During the discussion, committee members Tsovinar Vardanyan and Mkhitar Zakaryan presented proposals that were considered acceptable by the keynote speaker. The first proposal referred to the extension of the term of law in case of insurmountable force, and the second? change of their status during the use of border lands.

The commissioners gave a positive conclusion to the bill.

It should be noted that before addressing the issue on the agenda, the chairman of the standing committee Vahe Hakobyan suggested postponing the discussion of the bill, as the legislative initiative, according to him, was not properly presented to the committee. The revised version was sent shortly before the session began, and there was not enough time to read the version. “Such an approach is unacceptable,” he said.

The main speaker did not find it expedient to postpone the discussion of the issue, noting that there was no change in terms of content. only a few explanations of the terms have been added. The Deputy Minister agreed with the proposal of MP Hovik Aghazaryan, and the preliminary version of the draft was discussed. After the clarifications, Babken Tunyan noted that he did not see a problem with the economic expediency of the bill and added that there were no sufficient reasons to postpone the issue, especially since the deputies had a month to present their observations. He also advised the keynote speaker to continue joint discussions with the NA Legal Department on some provisions.