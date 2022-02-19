The diocesan leader’s reference to the Azerbaijani threats

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, referred to the threats voiced by the Azerbaijani authorities against the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Arayik Harutyunyan.

– It is not a secret for us that Azerbaijan regularly continues, should continue its insidious, destructive policy. Especially after the war, who saw a constructive word from Azerbaijan? Everything is being done to eliminate Artsakh as Armenian. And the imprisonment of captives, the cultural genocide, and finally the so-called terror against state builders are not accidental.

Because the President of Artsakh is represented by the Constitution of the Artsakh state. This time the enemy targeted the institution of the Artsakh President, which proves that the statehood of Artsakh is literally endangered. By targeting the President of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is targeting all the people of Artsakh.

As a citizen of Artsakh, as an Armenian, I condemn the destructive decisions of Azerbaijan. For the information of the people of Artsakh, we stand by our President and are ready to ensure the security of our President.

HASE Artsakh Diocese