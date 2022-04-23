According to the deputy of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly Tigran Abrahamyan, some of the government representatives, justifying the handover of Artsakh and Armenia, some of them keep silent, try to ensure the complete Turkification of Armenia and Artsakh.

“They were listening in the National Assembly to how the deputy from their team was announcing that Artsakh has a future within Azerbaijan, and now they did not understand us correctly, they did not interpret us correctly when we say lowering the bar …

It was interesting that the surrounding clowns were more actively involved in this glorious propaganda, because they understand that whoever enters under it will be politically and morally destroyed.

“By justifying the surrender of Artsakh and Armenia, some of them are silently trying to ensure the complete Turkification of Armenia and Artsakh,” the opposition MP wrote on his Facebook page.