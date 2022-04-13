The negative prevails in all our feelings about 2021, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in the National Assembly.

He said that the number of victims of the 44-day war, as of today, is 3825. Most of their bodies were found, identified and buried in 2021.

“Our state flags, which are constantly and endlessly waving in cemeteries, are the main symbol and the question that never leaves us and does not leave our throats is why this happened. I will answer this question myself. “I have initially admitted my guilt and responsibility for both the war and the defeat, but I have not accepted and will not accept the accusations leveled against me by the opposition after November 9, 2020, accusing them of handing over lands, thus committing treason,” he said. the Prime Minister;

He said that in a recent interview he hinted that if he wanted to be accused objectively, he should be accused not of handing over land, but of not handing over land.

“Yes, I want to confess, it is possible that I am guilty of it, I am guilty that I did not stand before our society in 2018-2019 and did not voice that all our friends expect us to hand over to Azerbaijan in this or that configuration seven known regions and lower the bar we set for the status of Artsakh. It is my fault that I did not tell our people that the international community unequivocally recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, expects us to recognize it, expects the Azeris who left Karabakh to be fully involved in deciding and governing the future of Nagorno Karabakh, I am guilty that And I have not said unequivocally that the scenarios unacceptable to us were not acceptable to Azerbaijan and the representatives of the international community sometimes told us clearly, sometimes diplomatically, that if all this is accepted by the Armenian side, Azerbaijan still has to be persuaded to accept it. “I had to present all this in detail to our people. It is my real sin not to do this. By handing it over, I might have saved thousands of lives, but by not handing it over, in fact, I became the author of decisions that led to thousands of victims,” ​​said Prime Minister Pashinyan.