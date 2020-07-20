By bike, boat and horseback: Epic coronavirus journeys home

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The man who sailed the Atlantic Ocean to see his elderly parents

With flights grounded and borders closed, many people have embarked on epic voyages to have home throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, we take a look at four such journeys – and the distances travelled just get longer and longer.

Annabel Symes: 1,600km (1,000 miles)

British teenager Annabel Symes was working as a volunteer on a remote horse and cattle ranch in Argentine Patagonia when her flight home was cancelled as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions.

It meant that Annabel was at the ranch since the region’s winter weather was setting in, when temperatures can drop below 0C.

The 19-year-old decided to return home at the end of the summer season and had only packed light clothing.

Growing increasingly anxious, she called the united kingdom Foreign Office, who organised a way on her behalf to travel the more than 1,600 km to Buenos Aires airport, where she could get a flight home.

The first leg of the journey saw Annabel and her partner travel for half of a day on horseback to the nearest road, with mules carrying their bags.

She then took a nine-hour taxi ride to the nearest town. At checkpoints as you go along, her temperature was taken and the automobile was sprayed with disinfectant.

The drive was accompanied by an arduous 17-hour bus journey to the airport.

“The horse part was the least frightening,” she told The Argus newspaper after returning home.

“The scariest bit was being thrown back into civilisation and into a world with coronavirus and seeing other people wearing face masks and having their temperatures read at checkpoints. It was a really high-stress situation.”

Kleon Papadimitriou: 3,200km

Student Kleon Papadimitriou said a “multitude of factors” led him to pick up his bike and cycle from his university in Scotland back to his home in Greece.

Flights had been cancelled because of the pandemic and the lease on his flat in Aberdeen was running out. But the 20-year-old said that he also welcomes “big challenges” and thought a bike ride home to his family would help him test his limits.

“I wanted to challenge myself and I had nothing else to do,” that he told the BBC.

Prior to the trip, Kleon had only ever cycled “to get around”. But he was confident he was fit enough to really make the journey.

Armed with food, a sleeping bag and tent, that he set off in May on the 48-day voyage to Athens.

He said that he designed his itinerary considering travel restrictions and didn’t have any problems in crossing borders.

While the 3,200km trip left him exhausted at times, that he said loneliness was probably the most difficult challenge that he faced.

“I struggled a lot with the time that I spent by myself,” that he recalled. “I also had some issues with my bicycle – I got flats relatively often and had to deal with that.”

But there was much to keep the student occupied.

“I saw amazing terrain, I discovered amazing places, I saw people and beautiful things,” he said.

Kleon arrived home in late June, where he was greeted by family, friends, acquaintances and strangers who had found out about his trip.

He said the journey taught him that he is “capable of a lot more… than I thought” and is now better able to handle stressful situations.

But that he plans to really make the return journey back to Aberdeen in September by plane.

“It was a big learning experience but if I’m to cycle again I won’t do the same route.”

Garry Crothers: 6,500km

Garry Crothers was determined never to miss his youngest daughter’s wedding, then when flights were grounded that he decided to make the 6,500km journey home by sailing solo across the Atlantic.

Garry was sailing round the Caribbean on his boat, Kind of Blue, since early 2019, with friends and family joining him at various points as you go along.

He was due to fly home to Northern Ireland at the end of March, in plenty of time to see his youngest daughter marry in September.

But when coronavirus hit, the 64-year-old found himself stuck on his boat in Sint Maarten, with no obvious way to escape.

As lockdown measures continued into April and hurricane season approached, he started devising an agenda to get right back home, concluding that the only method to do it absolutely was to sail solo.

While a journey across the Atlantic with no crew might sound daunting enough, Garry faced the added challenge of doing it with just one single arm, having had another amputated carrying out a motorbike accident.

“Sailing long distance, single-handed is a challenge for anyone, even those with two arms. You have to prepare well, have a contingency plan for every contingency,” that he said.

One of the largest challenges of the 37-day voyage was finding time for you to cook and eat.

“Because I was on my own, any down time was spent looking at weather patterns, trimming sails, altering course as necessary, keeping look out for other vessels and of course trying to catch some sleep,” he said.

“My biggest fear was of becoming so fatigued that I would start making mistakes. Just one bad judgement call could likely be my last.”

While the journey included struggles such as for example cold weather and “fierce electric storms”, Garry enjoyed watching shooting stars and seeing whales and dolphins.

But the greatest highlight “was the satisfaction that came from overcoming my disability enough to achieve something that I’d always wanted to do.”

When that he arrived on dry land in July, he was greeted by friends, family and supporters.

He now has about two months before his daughter’s wedding. The family remain hopeful that it will proceed, even if the guest list has to be cut down.

Juan Manuel Ballestero: 11,000km

Argentine sailor Juan Manuel Ballestero found himself stuck in Portugal when flights home were grounded because of coronavirus.

With his father planning to turn 90, he was determined to produce it home, so boarded his modest 9m boat and set sail.

“I thought the best way to reach home was sailing in a straight line in the middle of the ocean to prevent getting infected in another country,” he told the BBC’s Newsday.

“I didn’t prepare myself. I just jumped on board with a bunch of food. I forgot medicine.”

The 47-year-old seasoned sailor thought the trans-Atlantic journey usually takes between 60 and 80 days. In the end, that he was alone at sea for 85 days with only his radio for company.

“It was really myself and the entire universe… through the night there [were] a lot of stars and sometimes the dolphins would come at night too so they streaked the ocean with green fluorescent light,” that he said.

While Juan didn’t make it with time for his dad’s 90th birthday, the pair did get to spend Father’s Day together after Juan found its way to his hometown of Mar del Plata in June.

“We are sailors. It was another mission accomplished,” Juan said of the voyage.

