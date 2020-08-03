Buzz the polar bear dies at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota, at age 24

Buzz, 24, had actually suffered health issue due to thought neurological problems, the zoo stated in a Facebook post. Only after tiring treatment alternatives did their animal care and veterinary group make the “difficult decision to humanely euthanize” him.

Buzz and his twin sibling, Neil, were born in 1995 at the Louisville Zoo, and called for the Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the zoo stated. They concerned Como Park Zoo in 2001 from San Diego.

“Buzz enjoyed rolling in the dirt, patrolling the exhibit, and bossing around his brother,” the zoo stated on Facebook “He was an active participant in the zoo’s operant conditioning training program and was the third polar bear in the country to allow zookeepers to draw blood voluntarily (Neil was the second).”