Buzz, 24, had actually suffered health issue due to thought neurological problems, the zoo stated in a Facebook post. Only after tiring treatment alternatives did their animal care and veterinary group make the “difficult decision to humanely euthanize” him.
Buzz and his twin sibling, Neil, were born in 1995 at the Louisville Zoo, and called for the Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the zoo stated. They concerned Como Park Zoo in 2001 from San Diego.
Hundreds of park customers responded to news of Buzz’s death by sharing memories of the bear on the zoo’s Facebook page.
“We will all miss Buzz he has touched so many of us!! He lived a great life at Como and taught so many people about saving sea ice,” Becky McGowan composed.
In addition to being a prime tourist attraction, Buzz was likewise an ambassador of preservation.