BUZIO Weighted Blanket 15 lbs for Adults 140-180 lbs (Diamond Pattern), Heavy Blanket with Oeko-TEX Standard Cotton Fabric and Premium Glass Beads (48 x 72 inches, Same as Twin Size), Light Grey

Non-toxic Glass Beads

BUZIO weighted blanket is filled with millions of micro non-toxic, odorless and hypo-allergenic glass beads.

Natural environmental protection material

100% pure cotton fabric and filled with non-toxic, odorless, hypo-allergenic beads. Natural material and healthy for our skin and body which is great beneficial for you and your kids.

Evenly Distributed

Every pockage square is 4 inches which is stitched to hold the beads in place, so that the weight of the blanket is evenly distributed.

Blanket Care

Machine Wash Cold & Gentle Cycle

Wash with like colors & Do not bleach

Hang to dry& Do not iron

Reminder



Do not use on pregnant women and children under the age of 5.

Weighted blankets should not cross the shoulders and should not cover the head.

To maximize the lifespan of your weighted blanket, we recommend spot cleaning whenever possible, and using a duvet so washing the blanket itself is less necessary.

Protect your blanket from direct sources of heat, as heat could damage the glass pellets inside.

For the first few nights, you may feel it is too heavy or too light weight. Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 2-7 days, please bear with the magic weighted blanket a few more days.

【Beads-locking Design】This heavy blanket is upgraded with 7-layer beads-locking structure. The glass beads in the middle are surrounded by 2-layer non-glue polyester padding and 2 extra polyester fabric layers to avoid leaking from the cotton shells. Millions of glass beads are evenly distributed in the much smaller (4 inches) diamond-pattern pockets, which is more durable and fashionable.

【More ties, More durable】12 ties with reinforced W-shape stitches are designed along the edge of the adult weighted blanket to avoid falling off from the removable duvet cover (SOLD SEPREATELY). We highly recommend that you purchase a BUZIO duvet cover for easier cleaning and to extend the service life of this weighted throw blanket.

【HUG YOU ALL NIGHT】When you go home from work/study after a hard day, cover it and you will feel the weighted blanket is just a big hug. This 15 lbs weighted blanket is engineered for individuals weighing about 140-180 lbs. And the size 48″ x 72″ (twin size) is perfect to hug you back throughout the night.

【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED】We value our customers and take pride in providing the BEST shopping experience. Please keep in mind, it may take 3-5 days to get used to the blanket’s weight. You will enjoy our friendly customer service and a LIFETIME WARRANTY. If you are not happy with the purchase, please contact us, we will offer full refund/replacement without asking any question.