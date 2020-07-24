BUZIO Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket for Adult, 15 lbs Thick Fuzzy Bed Blanket with Soft Plush Flannel, Dual Sided Cozy Fluffy Blanket, 48 x 72 inches, Grey



Product Description

The Weighted Blanket Like No Other



Like a Weighted Blanket

BUZIO Sherpa weighted blanket offers great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep throughout the night.

Unlike Any Weighted Blanket

This BUZIO dual sided weighted blanket with fleece face and plush Sherpa reverse offers you different senses of softness to improve your sleep with one side of smooth and fluffy to the other.

Highlights

– Helps with deeper sleep, stress relief, and focus enhancement

– Original 7 layer design for ideal beads locking and even weight distribution

– Hypoallergenic Ceramic beads

– Super soft fleece top and plush Sherpa reverse

– Better fade & wrinkles resistance

– Multiple colors and sizes available

Keep You Asleep All Night Long



If you’re looking for a weighted blanket that will keep you warm and comfortable all night long in the cold winter, then the BUZIO Dual Sided Weighted blanket is your best choice. We have got so many trust and support from our customers for our weighted blanket – because it truly helped them sleep better and longer. And now, we updated the fabrics to 220 GSM fleece top and 220 GSM Sherpa reverse to ensure you stay warm in magnificent luxury and fluffy softness. 100% superior microfiber polyester helps save your bed making time with outstanding wrinkle & fade-resistance. BUZIO Dual Sided Weighted Blanket cuddles you in perfect gentleness and warmth, so you have quality sound sleep all night long. Leave your worries behind, just drift away in arms of an angel.

Excellent Beads Locking Feature

We kept the unique 7-layer design to lock the beads in the very center. No more concerns of the beads rolling out on your bed. No matter how many years it’s in your care, it stays new as you first met.

Even Weight Distribution

Our special beads filling technique ensures that each pocket has the same amount of bead. Our one of a kind 2.4 – 3mm per stitch sewing prevents the beads shuffling around between each pocket, no more weight shifting and moving.

Versatile Use Scenarios

This Sherpa blanket comes with better resistance to fade and wrinkles than cotton ones, and is suitable for all sorts scenarios – wrap it around for a relaxing nap, curl up in your chair to read your favorite book, or snuggle on your couch to watch a hit show, use it for whenever you need some quality Zen time. Enjoy the most delightful moments in absolute comfort.

Give the Gift of Love

Keep your loved ones warm, cared, and happy with this perfect gift for Birthday gifts,Mother’s Day, Father’s Day. Share your secret to the most tranquil shuteyes in the cold days or air conditioning rooms in summer. It is a perfect gift for who have a hard time for quality sleep or under lots of pressure.

Sweetest Sleep Companion: Designed to offer natural deep and restful sleep for kids and adults with the feeling of being hugged, our weighted blanket is upgraded with Sherpa fleece material to add a luxurious fluffy touch to your sleep. Comfort & warmth maximized.

7 Layer Beads-Locking Design: BUZIO features the original 7-layer design to make the ideal weighted blanket. The warm and soft fleece and Sherpa wraps up the 2 extra polyester layers to avoid beads leakage, filled with non-glue polyester padding to sandwich and secure the premium beads in the middle so that no noises would come out from the shuffles of the beads, and the blanket conform to your body with a warm snuggly hug.

Select Your Blanket: Choose the weighted blanket weighs about 10 – 12% of your body weight plus 1 pound. This 15 lbs weighted blanket is designed for adults weighing 140 – 190 lbs. Please keep in mind, weight blankets are much smaller and heavier than normal blankets, will not cover the entire bed or hang off the edge of the bed. The 48″ x 72″ is the size of blanket for individual person use.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: We value our customers and take pride in providing the best shopping experience. You will enjoy our friendly customer service and a LIFETIME WARRANTY. It may take 3 – 5 days to get used to the blanket’s weight. If you are not sure, start off with a lighter weight. If you are not happy with the purchase, please contact us, we will do our best to assist you.