Buyers of new BMWs may have to dig even deeper to pay for luxury motoring and heated seats

Buyers of new BMWs may have to dig even deeper to pay for luxury motoring after bosses announced plans to charge extra to activate features such as for example heated seats.

The German car giant says it will move to a subscription-based model for its special features that allows drivers to pay for them only if they need them.

It means that in-car comforts such as for example heated steering wheels or active cruise control could be built into all cars, but would be disabled for individuals who buy only the standard version.

Those looking to buy luxury BMW motors (pictured) may have to pay extra for features such as for example heated seats after bosses of the vehicle manufacture announced a price hike for certain models

BMW chiefs unveiled that steps are being made to move to a subscription-based model meaning drivers have to pay for the kind of services they want

BMW said the idea was for the vehicle to be described as a ‘digital platform’ to which extras could be added as they were developed.

‘In the near future, additional functions will be added that can access the vehicle’s existing hardware and software, such as for example certain comfort functions or driver assistance systems,’ it said.

The company added that ‘BMW is the first car manufacturer to enable its customers to use their iPhone as a fully digital car key’.

A spokesman said: ‘If you choose not to have heated seats as a function, but then two years later you decide that you do want that function, you can get your dealer to turn that on for you.’