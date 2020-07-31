ButterFox Grip Carry Case for Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller and ButterFox Dockable Grip



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 18:38:21 UTC – Details)



Carry your Nintendo Switch with Hori Split Pad Pro attached Like our Switch cases this Switch case is made of high quality durable materials. It offers an excellent protection to your Nintendo Switch and Hori Split Pad Pro from drops and scratches. A zippered mesh pouch provides storage room fo ra charging cable and ear buds

Specifically designed for carrying HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro

10 Game cartridge slots and pouch for charging cable

Also fits ButterFox Dockable grip for Nintendo Switch

The case is compact and does not take much space in your bag

100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Our high quality Switch case is backed with 100% money back guarantee. We offer free replacement or full refund if you are not fully satisfied with our Nintendo Switch case, no question asked! . We have been designing and making Nintendo DS/3DS/Switch cases for 8 years. We carry a large range of quality Switch cases to meet your exact requirements. Nintendo Switch and accessories not included!