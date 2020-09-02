‘Butcher Baker’ prosecutor says Robert Hansen was ‘a small guy’ who quickly transformed into ‘a monster’: doc

The special is part of the crime and justice network’s “Serial Killer Week,” where audiences can tune in each night and watch original programming that takes a closer look at some of the most infamous and seemingly forgotten murderers from over the years.

Hansen was convicted in 1984 after confessing to killing mostly dancers and prostitutes during a 12-year span. He was convicted of just four of the murders in a deal that spared him having to go to trial 17 times. The Anchorage baker also confessed at that time to raping another 30 women.

RETIRED COP RECALLS HORRIFYING ENCOUNTER WITH ‘DEADLIEST’ SERIAL KILLER SAMUEL LITTLE IN DOC: ‘HE’S A MONSTER’

FBI AGENT JOE CANTAMESSA, NETFLIX ‘FEAR CITY’ SUBJECT, DETAILS UNDERCOVER INFILTRATION OF NEW YORK’S MOB BOSSES

Hansen was previously the subject of a 2013 film titled “The Frozen Ground,” which starred Nicolas Cage as an Alaska State Trooper investigating the slayings. John Cusack portrayed Hansen.

Rothschild, the prosecutor who was integral in getting Hansen to confess, participated in the documentary. Rothschild told Fox News he was surprised when he first encountered…