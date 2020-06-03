Butch Harmon: Tiger Woods swinging well and benefiting from lay-off | Golf News





Tiger Woods is anticipated to return to PGA Tour motion this month

Butch Harmon discusses how Tiger Woods could have benefited from the PGA Tour’s enforced stoppage and analyses his most up-to-date efficiency at The Match.

This lay-off has actually helped Tiger Woods. It has allowed him get well and do no matter upkeep he must do on his physique. His personal phrases say he cannot observe as a lot as he used to, however that does not matter, as he is an important pupil of the sport.

If you watched The Match the opposite day, when he and Payton Manning performed towards Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, he seemed lovely taking part in golf. I assumed it was the perfect I’d seen him swing in a very long time.

The membership was in an important place on the prime and he wasn’t leaping off the bottom making an attempt to get distance. You seen he went into a bit fade to get the ball into play off the tee and hit each fairway. In the circumstances they performed in, with the rain and stuff, I assumed he performed phenomenal.

What I took away is that he by no means as soon as tried to out-drive Mickelson or get in a long-drive contest with him, he simply tried to place the ball within the fairway. It was very spectacular how he drove the ball and when he was at his greatest like he was in 2000, he was the perfect driver I’ve ever seen.

He has at all times had an important quick recreation, though he went by way of that interval of a bit little bit of yips with the pitching. He got here out on the opposite facet of that and I believe it is superb what he has performed.

I assumed he possibly he would possibly come again and play after all of the accidents, however I by no means thought he might compete to win. Then he gained at East Lake, which clearly gave him an amazing quantity of confidence, however nonetheless we weren’t positive whether or not Woods might deal with a significant championship win.

Then once more, he is Tiger Woods and you’ll be able to by no means say by no means when Tiger Woods is anxious. He believes 100 per cent each time he tees it up that he will win, as a result of that is what all nice champions have.

I can not name it the best comeback within the historical past of golf as a result of Ben Hogan went one-on-one with a Greyhound bus, obtained hit head-on and was advised he might by no means stroll once more, so I believe that may most likely be the best of all-time!

Woods gained the Masters for a fifth time with a one-shot win in 2019

But what Tiger did after the darkness in his life, the hitting rock-bottom and not with the ability to transfer, was so spectacular. He stated to me on the US Open at Pebble Beach that his final surgical procedure wasn’t to play golf, if it was to hopefully have life and take pleasure in his kids.

Then hastily, the surgical procedure was good and he might play golf. I believe after his win on the Masters final yr he could let you know it is his biggest of the 15 majors he has gained, due to the actual fact of the place he got here from to get to it.