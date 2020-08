Mikhail Baghdasarov, a well- understood Armenian businessman, has actually passed away in a Moscow center. He was 61.

The owner of FC Mika was hospitalized with a cardiac arrest a couple of days earlier and remained in a coma prior to passingaway Since its beginning in 1999, the football club has actually held 16 competitions in the Armenian Premiere League.

Baghdasarov was likewise the owner of Armenia’s nationwide airline company, Armavia, which fell under insolvency in 2013.