Businessman awarded peerage by Harold Wilson had ten years of meetings with Czech spies

A businessman awarded a peerage by Harold Wilson had a decade-long relationship with Communist-era spies who considered him so useful they referred to him as ‘intelligence agency staff’.

According to a lot more than 1,000 documents unearthed at archives in Prague, Rudy Sternberg was meeting agents from Czechoslovakia’s Statni Bezpecnost (StB) secret police in the 1960s and 1970s while being welcomed into Downing Street and rubbing shoulders with Ministers and foreign dignitaries.

The papers detail how a millionaire industrialist, who arrived penniless in Britain after fleeing Nazi Germany and who became Baron Plurenden in 1975, enjoyed considerable freedom to trade behind the Iron Curtain.

In 1964, aged 47, that he allegedly began an affair with a 23-year-old Czech mistress. At the same time, the files say, he began his relationship with the StB when he met a man called Major Ptacek, who would become his handler.

The documents detail two meetings in 1966, either side of Wilson’s snap Election victory in March. Over dinner at Prague’s ‘Alhambra rustic bar’, Sternberg – codenamed The Beginner – claimed that he was aware of the Labour PM’s innermost thoughts via a friend of his influential political secretary, Marcia Falkender.

According to the files, the friend was ‘Baroness Plummer’, believed to make reference to the widow of Labour MP Leslie Plummer.

As well as Wilson’s Cabinet plans, she allegedly told Sternberg that the Premier was having an affair with Falkender.

‘Sternberg doesn’t question at all that Wilson’s secretary has relatively significant influence,’ wrote Major Ptacek.

‘Sternberg, based on information from Lady Plummer, considers the rumour that she actually is also Wilson’s lover to be entirely truthful.’ Lady Falkender, who died last year, always denied rumours of an affair.

In 1971, during a meeting in Prague, Sternberg – by a millionaire from his import-export business – consulted Ptacek on the chance of learning to be a peer.

‘He asked me what I considered it,’ wrote Ptacek. ‘I recommended it to him, since he would turn into a ‘privy counsellor’ which would enable him to enhance his position in society.’

Earlier, during two meetings in Prague in 1965, the documents declare that Sternberg – who was maybe not designated as a spy by the StB – discussed the chance of Britain selling Vickers VC-10 commercial aircraft to Czechoslovakia.

The StB’s plan was for the contract to also raise the profile of Aviation Minister John Stonehouse, a paid Czech agent since 1962.

‘I went to Harold and said ‘Look, Rudy Sternberg is just a spy,’ and Harold said to me, ‘He’s a double agent.’ That was the initial I heard of it and the only real time.

‘After Harold died, I checked again with the Foreign Office and it was quite untrue – he wasn’t a double agent or one of ours.’

Historian Christopher Andrew, whose authorised history of MI5 covered the Sternberg affair, said: ‘In a quest for more Soviet bloc contracts, Rudy Sternberg exaggerated his influence and inside knowledge. But given his knighthood, peerage and access to Harold Wilson, it’s easy to see why the StB took him so seriously.’

Defending her father, Francesca Sternberg said: ‘He was extremely patriotic. He considered himself English and that he was always hugely patriotic when we were growing up. I think those allegations [that he was a spy] were probably extremely hurtful. He wanted to open trade links and was good at that. It’s a shame that that he was maligned for a lot of years.’