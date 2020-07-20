Business owners struggle in middle of Georgia political feud

By
Jackson Delong
-

The lawsuit filed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp against the city of Atlanta escalates a feud between Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after she introduced an order that makes maybe not wearing a mask within city limits punishable with a fine or up to half a year in jail. CNN’s Natasha Chen reports of the consequence the lawsuit is wearing local business owners caught in the middle.

